Drivers leaving a large space for emergency services on the Bruce Highway.
Offbeat

‘In-bloody-credible’: Coast drivers praised in viral video

Eden Boyd
24th Jan 2021 1:30 PM | Updated: 4:08 PM
A larrikin has taken to TikTok to express his pride for drivers who promptly parted on the Bruce Highway for emergency services.

TikTok user @yortamus posted the clip on Thursday and it's already amassed almost 350,000 views on the platform.

It shows drivers on the Bruce Highway in the Glass House Mountains area leaving emergency services a wide berth in the middle of the road for easier access to a traffic crash.

One user praised the actions of the drivers in the video.

"And you will only see this in Australia," they said.

"This makes me so proud to be an Australian," another wrote.

"There's nothing wrong with being a team! Don't let the world divide us."

Paramedics also took to the comments to share their gratitude for motorists allowing the ambulances to arrive quickly on scene.

"As a paramedic I can honestly say this makes our job so much easier," one user wrote.

"Nothing better than when this happens from a paramedics (sic) perspective! Good work team," another said.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

