Improvement plans for region’s busiest road

Lowood-Minden Rd is one of the busiest travel routes in the entire Somerset Region.

ONE of the Somerset’s busiest roads has become a key issue for the council, which is intent on ensuring it undergoes an upgrade in the near future.

Lowood-Minden Rd is the region’s busiest local road – not owned by Main Roads – and is in desperate need of improvements to accommodate this usage.

Recent counts indicate the road carries an average of 3819 vehicles from the southern end and 2183 in the north each day.

The SRC is already pursuing two separate funding applications to carry out strengthening and widening works on sections of the road, one of which is valued at $10 million.

Both projects would require land purchases and survey works, which were not eligible to be covered by the grants.

At its recent meeting, the council voted to carry out geotechnical survey works and land acquisitions in preparation for the project, totalling $140,000.

“These funding applications have a better chance of success if we’re as shovel-ready as possible,” director of finance Geoffrey Smith said.

“Incomplete land acquisitions give the impression we’re not as ready as we could be, so this is about remedying that.”

As well as accommodating existing traffic, upgrading Lowood-Minden Rd would allow it to function as a safe, productive connection to the SEQ Trade Enterprise Spine.

