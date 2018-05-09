Improved facilities for community shed

SHED-FUL OF MATES: Members of the Lockyer Valley Community Activity Shed.

THE Lockyer Valley Community Activity Shed is benefiting from a community grant of more than $20,000 to improve facilities.

The shed applied for a grant under the Gambling Community Benefit Fund and was successful, being awarded $24,330 to upgrade facilities including installing concrete pathways, ventilation fans and a new water heater.

The group's president Graham Windolf said the shed was reliant on funding to continue operating, and thanked the community for their support.

"We get numerous donations for which we are grateful,” Mr Windolf said.

"If we didn't have grants, we wouldn't be here. We don't earn enough to be able to afford this.”

The group is currently working on several restoration projects and always welcomes new members.

They meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7am to 12.30pm at Saleyard Rd in Gatton.

For more information contact Graham Windolf on 0422698087.