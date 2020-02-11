Improve your speechcraft with new free course

SPEAK UP: Carolyn Becker is the president of the Lockyer Valley Toastmasters.

AN INVALUABLE opportunity has arisen for those looking to improve their speaking and presentation skills, with the launch of a new six-week speechcraft course.

Whether you’re looking to deliver a formal speech or simply want to be more at ease when conversing with others, the course is sure to help improve your communication skills.

The free course is being facilitated by the Lockyer Toastmasters Club, with sessions starting from March 14.

“We’ve run courses like this before and normally there would be a cost involved, but this course will be free, thanks to sponsorship from Inland Rail,” Lockyer Valley Toastmasters Club president Carolyn Becker said.

The first four sessions will be held in The Hub at the Gatton Library on Saturday mornings, from March 14—April 4.

“The last two sessions will be part of our regular Toastmaster meetings at the senior citizens’ centre,” Mrs Becker said.

“They’ll be able to see what happens during our meetings, present their speeches, and get feedback from our members.”

Participants will be exposed to a variety of communications experiences, with ad lib sessions to encourage them to think on their feet, collaborative feedback from experienced Toastmasters and their fellow participants, and the opportunity to prepare, practise, and deliver short speeches, both pre-written and of their own making.

Those who take part in the course will receive a Toastmasters speechcraft workbook, and will be eligible for six months of free membership with the Lockyer club and Toastmasters International, providing them with the ability to enhance and develop the skills gained during the short course.

Mrs Becker hoped the opportunity would attract members to join the club.

“I think it’s important for community groups like this to be able to get recognition,” she said.

“There’s a lot of groups in the area that aren’t getting much attention.”

Lockyer Valley Toastmasters Club meets every second, fourth, and fifth Tuesday of the month, from 7.30–9.30pm.

Prior experience is not required and anyone is welcome to join the club, provided they are older than 18 years.

Mrs Becker, who has been involved with the club for many years, said the skills she gained helped her make her voice heard in other community groups.

“I was a bit of an introvert, and still am, but being part of Toastmasters really helped,” she said.

“I learned a lot from Toastmasters about being able to express myself and improve communication, and I’ve been able to help others do the same.”

She said the club’s friendly, supportive atmosphere helped members develop confidence and enhance their skills, and not just with rehearsed speeches.

“It’s great for impromptu moments, when you get put on the spot and have to give an off-the-cuff speech,” she said.

“I encourage people to come along and see what it’s like.”

Registrations for the speechcraft course close on March 7.

To apply for the course, or find out more about the club, contact Carloyn on 5462 7576 or email carolyn.beckertm2018@gmail.com.

