Important intersection upgrades to bolster freight movement

IMPORTANT safety works have commenced on an intersection at Postmans Ridge, which will bolster freight movement through the Lockyer Valley and complement the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing.

The $4 million upgrade to the intersection of Murphys Creek Road and Brookside Place will realign the intersection to favour the B-double route, as well as add a dedicated right-turn lane into Brookside Place and improve sight distance for drivers.

The Toowoomba Second Range Crossing cut across the old Postmans Ridge Road, which created a cul-de-sac known as Brookside Place.

The intersection upgrade will mean westbound traffic on Murphys Creek Road will no longer have to give way, which will improve efficiency for both residents and freight operators.

Intersection upgrades commence at Postmans Ridge. Photo: Hugh Suffell.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the upgrade would complement the completed $1.6 billion Toowoomba Second Range Crossing.

Mr McCormack said the upgrade would make the key freight route through the Lockyer Valley more efficient which would deliver long-term benefits to drivers, businesses and the local community.

Queensland Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey said truck drivers played a “critical role” in keeping Queensland’s economy moving through COVID-19 by keeping “supermarket shelves stocked and world-class products moving”.

Mr Bailey said better freight connectivity in the Lockyer Valley region was crucial to supporting jobs in the local community and help recover and grow the Queensland economy.

Intersection upgrades commence at Postmans Ridge. Photo: Hugh Suffell.

Queensland Assistant Minister for Regional Roads Bruce Saunders said the link between the Warrego Highway, New England Highway and Murphys Creek Road would provide an alternative route for heavy vehicles if there are any Toowoomba Range closures.

Works are expected to be completed by late April 2021, weather and construction conditions permitting.

The transport department said there would be traffic impacts during construction with a potential temporary closure of the intersection, detouring westbound traffic via Postmans Ridge Road.