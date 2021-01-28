Menu
Lockyer Valley and Somerset Water Collaborative Chair Stephen Robertson and Lockyer Valley Regional Council Mayor Tanya Milligan discuss the $1.4 million funding boost for a business case to ensure water security in the region.
News

Important community meeting set to discuss water project

Hugh Suffell
28th Jan 2021 11:00 AM
A community briefing will be held next week to discuss the water collaborative’s business case that was handed to the state government in December.

Mayors and CEOs of the Lockyer Valley and Somerset Regional Councils along with Lockyer Valley growers, chamber of commerce and Lockyer Water Users group approved the detailed business case that recommended a $200 million investment into water infrastructure.

Residents will be invited to attend a community briefing to be held at the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre on Thursday, February 4.

The briefing will start at 4.30pm and registration to attend will be compulsory.

Chair of the Lockyer Valley and Somerset Water Collaborative, Stephen Robertson said the collaborative will seek meetings with local MPs and senior Queensland and federal government representatives to seek support for the “vital” project.

Residents wishing to attend the briefing can register HERE.

