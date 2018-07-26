Menu
US President Donald Trump smiles after addressing the US Naval Academy graduating class in Annapolis, Maryland. Picture: AFP
Politics

Impeachment attack on Trump probe

by Jamie Seidel
26th Jul 2018 9:40 AM

REPUBLICAN politicians have introduce articles of impeachment against Deputy Attorney-General Rod Rosenstein.

He's the chief legal figure overseeing investigations into allegations of collusion between Russia and Trump's 2016 presidential election campaign.

The move by Trump supporters Mark Meadows (North Carolina) and Jim Jordan (Ohio) marks a dramatic escalation in the battle between the White House and investigators.

It is also expected to force key Republican leaders to choose sides after many of them have sought to distance themselves from the controversial President's moves to protect himself.

But the two representatives have not yet forced Congress to vote on their measure, setting up an intense political dilemma for their own Republican party.

House Republicans have been intensifying their attacks on Deputy Attorney-General Rosenstein and special counsel Robert Mueller in recent weeks amid fresh scandals surrounding Trump's special relationship with Russian President Putin, as well as the release of recordings purporting to show Trump attempting to silence a former Playboy model from revealing an affair.

The House Republicans accuse Rosenstein of withholding documents and of being insufficiently transparent in his leadership of the investigation.

Democrats argue the move is little more than an attempt to damage the investigation into Trump's dealings.

MORE TO COME

