TERM CUT SHORT: Lockyer State High School student Josh Dingle has decided to self-isolate from the coronavirus due to his auto-immune disease. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel.
News

Immune-compromised Year 12 student ends first term early

Ali Kuchel
20th Mar 2020 6:00 AM
A LOCKYER Valley Year 12 student with an auto-immune disability has decided not to risk coronavirus, or making his family sick, instead cutting his schooling short this term.

Josh Dingle, who is in his final year at Lockyer District State High School, has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome – an auto-immune issue that weakens his immune system, tendons and ligaments.

Along with his family, Josh made the decision on Tuesday to end term 1 before his fellow Year 12 cohort.

“I have disabilities which mean my immune system is weaker than it should be. And mum has a pretty similar sort of thing,” he said.

“We stay home so we don’t get sick and it’s not endangering out.”

Josh is concerned he will miss out on important schooling, especially with an extremely poor internet connection at his Regency Downs home.

“It’s a bit worrying because I’m missing out on exams, assignments and classwork I need to get done,” he said.

“It’s pretty harsh, because if I get an N/A on some exams or assignments, I’ve got nothing.”

His mum, Bobbi, said not self-isolating and reducing the risk of catching coronavirus was “too big a risk not to take”.

“I plan on living for a while, not dying from some virus,” Bobbi said.

“We try do the right thing and send him to school but, when you’re in that category, it only takes one person to bring it through.”

Gatton Star

