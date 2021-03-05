Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Hervey Bay Courthouse.
The Hervey Bay Courthouse.
Crime

“I’m Rumpelstiltskin”: No fairy-tale ending to boozy arrest

Stuart Fast
4th Mar 2021 3:00 PM | Updated: 5th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court after an incident with police where he identified himself as fairy tale character Rumpelstiltskin.

Stuart Clark pleaded guilty to two charges, one count of contravening directions of police and one count of obstructing police in a public place while intoxicated.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Kim Harwood said at approximately 3:30pm on Sunday, December 6, police were conducting patrols along Bryant Rd in Shailer Park in Loganholme when they spotted two men with backpacks.

"They were unsteady on their feet, swaying side to side and walked out onto the road. Police have stopped and called out to the men, one began to clutch his backpack and run across the road," she said.

"One of the males grew aggressive, telling the officers 'you can't do anything,' he was grossly intoxicated and was advised it was an offence to be intoxicated in a public place.

"He was asked to provide his name to confirm his identity, he refused … he continued to be uncooperative with police to provide details, he was warned again and advised police he was Rumpelstiltskin."

Sergeant Harwood said the defendant continued to resist arrest and was subsequently transported to a police station to confirm his identity.

Defence Lawyer Kade Eames said Mr Clark realised he behaved poorly and he was sorry for his actions.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge took into account the defendant's pleas of guilty when sentencing and imposed one fine for the two offences.

Mr Clark was fined $400 and sentenced to 40 hours community service.

court crime fccourt
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Crucial error in new Gatton road train facility identified

        Premium Content Crucial error in new Gatton road train facility identified

        News A crucial flaw in the new road train truck pad at Gatton has been identified, but the transport department haven’t picked up on the error.

        Queensland’s medical experts want baby killer Folbigg freed

        Premium Content Queensland’s medical experts want baby killer Folbigg freed

        Crime Queensland doctors back new medical theory to free Kathleen Folbigg

        Man in 60s airlifted to hospital after serious crash

        Premium Content Man in 60s airlifted to hospital after serious crash

        News A man in his 60s was trapped in his vehicle

        Gatton man drives 2000 km to court to avoid arrest

        Premium Content Gatton man drives 2000 km to court to avoid arrest

        Crime After an arrest warrant was issued for a Gatton man working in South Australia, he...