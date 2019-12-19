Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
DRUG SUPPLY: Magistrate Bevan Manthey said the drug problem in Warwick was ‘very concerning’.
DRUG SUPPLY: Magistrate Bevan Manthey said the drug problem in Warwick was ‘very concerning’.
Crime

‘I’m p***ed off’: Magistrate's outrage at drug offenders

Tessa Flemming
19th Dec 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 12:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAGISTRATE presiding over the Warwick court has voiced his condemnation of the drug crisis in the Southern Downs.

In Warwick Magistrates Court, Magistrate Bevan Manthey told Benjamin Peter Hardwick, who was appearing for one count of supplying dangerous drugs, that he was sick of older residents supplying the region's youth with drugs.

"Unfortunately, it's getting down to our kids and I'm really p***ed off at the amount of kids coming into my court with drug and drug-related issues. They get the supply from people like this," Mr Manthey said.

"The number of supplier charges coming through this region, Stanthorpe, Goondiwindi, it's very concerning."

"You cut off the supply, you cut off the problem."

The 44-year-old had pleaded guilty to supplying marijuana after raids on his Warwick property on September 1.

Mr Manthey said a fine wasn't severe enough for the mature offender and sentenced Hardwick to 12 months probation.

The sentence came after solicitor Sarah Campbell objected to a dual sentence of community service and probation.

"He'd stopped before the raid, it's based on his admissions and that's a very significant circumstance here," she said.

No conviction was recorded.

bevan manthey court c rime drugs police
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Whatever happened to Steps?

      Whatever happened to Steps?
      • 19th Dec 2019 1:43 PM

      Top Stories

        Water security a step closer with $1.4 million contract awarded

        premium_icon Water security a step closer with $1.4 million contract...

        News A big step towards water security for the region was taken yesterday, with a major contract awarded.

        TRUCKIES PLEA: Don’t block our stops this festive season

        premium_icon TRUCKIES PLEA: Don’t block our stops this festive season

        Motoring Stops are vital for truckies at risk of fatigue-related accidents.

        Start date announced for Somerset’s feral pig bounty project

        premium_icon Start date announced for Somerset’s feral pig bounty project

        News Hunters will be able to earn $10 per snout and feral tail from January when...

        Federal MP decries drought, praises Toowoomba bypass project

        Federal MP decries drought, praises Toowoomba bypass project

        News For Federal MP Scott Buchholz, the drought tarnished an otherwise productive...