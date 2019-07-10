‘I’m not fake’: MAFS star Jessika defends boob job

SHE has spent $50,000 altering her appearance since her time on Married At First Sight, undergoing cosmetic enhancements to her face, teeth and most recently her breasts.

But Jessika Power laughs off any suggestion her appearance is "fake".

In a candid chat with news.com.au, the 27-year-old said she gets extremely "annoyed" by the people who credit her looks to surgery.

"I've always been told I look fake, even prior to having anything done. And without sort of blowing my own horn, it's just because I am a pretty girl, people are calling me fake and putting my beauty down to procedures," she said.

Jessika Power has recently undergone $16,000 cosmetic surgery, having her breasts enhanced using fat taken from her thighs. Picture: Instagram/JessikaPower

"But I've had the smallest amount done. It's not like I've stuffed my face full of Botox. I can still frown, I can still move my face, so I'm not full fake - and it confuses me."

HOW SHE SPENT THE $50K

Since MAFS wrapped back in April, Jess admits she's felt pressured to look her best.

Most recently she debuted her "perky" new D-cup breasts, achieved from injecting them with fat taken from her thighs in a $16,000 procedure.

"I went up two sizes from a B cup to a D cup, I'm really happy with the results," she told news.com.au.

Jessika said the decision to boost her breasts came as a result of approaching her doctor to help with two "stubborn pockets" of fat on her thighs.

"He was the one who said, 'you know, we're going to throw this fat in the bin, why don't I inject it into your breasts?'" she said.

When she crashed a Logies afterparty recently, many people missed the brutal bruises on her legs that revealed the gruesome injuries from her procedure. Picture: Matrix

Despite the surgery only requiring day admission into the clinic, photos of Jessika crashing a Logies afterparty with her thighs covered in bruises revealed the brutal effect it had on her body.

"I did have some bruising on the inner and outer of my thighs and it was quite tender for two weeks," she said, adding that she has the blood condition anaemia, which makes her bruise "really easily".

Jess told news.com.au she bruises easily because she has the blood condition anaemia. Picture: Matrix

Those weren't the only photos that show the post-surgery effects. A racy selfie flaunting her new assets causing fans to question the marks on her body.

"Why all the bruises?" a concerned follower asked.

CONFIDENCE BOOST

The reason Jessika decided to have her bust boosted was down to losing "fullness" after losing weight after taking up F45. She said her public breakup with Dan Webb had contributed to her transformation, causing her to shed 5kg and invest in her appearance.

But it's also had an unexpected benefit.

"I didn't expect it to boost my confidence, but it definitely has, I feel a lot sexier. They're not too big, they're still perky but I feel lot more confident and a lot more of a woman," she said.

She’s been enjoying flaunting her bigger breasts, revealing they’ve given her an unexpected confidence boost. Picture: Instagram/MazeBeauty

POST-BREAKUP SURGERY SPLURGE

Before appearing on the popular dating show, Jessika had already had several enhancements made to her face - her full set of veneers and lip filler.

She spent another $25,000 in May having her porcelain teeth replaced after being "ridiculed" about them for being "blocky" - a tactic her previous dentist had used to hide the fact she was born missing two teeth.

"You can imagine my horror when I was ridiculed about them on the show," she said.

To have her new teeth, Jessika was forced to have her original lip fillers dissolved. Once her sparkly new veneers were in, she had her lips redone too.

She's also spent a further $9000 having a brow lift, filler injected into her cheeks and the "smallest amount of Botox". Not to mention hair extensions and dying her signature blonde locks a playful pink.

As well as having her boobs boosted and her thighs reduced, Jess has undergone several other procedures including a brow lift, lip fillers and the 'smallest amount of Botox'. Picture: Instagram/JessikaPower

"I had a brow lift recently because on the show I had quite bad bags. I also noticed on the show my cheeks looked shallow, which is why I had cheek filler in - it has plumped my face out and made it look fuller. I feel like I look healthier," she said.

"But that's all I've had done - that's it. And everyone's like, 'its fake, it's fake, it's plastic' which is annoying."

WAS THE $50K WORTH IT?

While Jessika's transformation might have cost a lot and drawn criticism from some, she believes it's every woman's right to feel good.

"I feel like any cosmetic procedure, even changing your hair colour, is a personal decision. I do things to make myself feel good," she said.

And in regards to the cruel comments she receives, she takes them all in her stride - revealing that replying humorously to the nasty comments usually shuts them down.

"I think people love to put me down and hate on me, but I don't let it get to me," she said.

"Sometimes I even bite back a little bit, jokingly, and it irritates them that they can't get to me. They're usually not expecting me to reply and they'll come back and apologise, it's pathetic."

It's this sunny attitude towards the often harsh remarks she faces that's inspired her next move, working on a cyber-bullying campaign.

"I can handle it because I'm tough but imagine a young girl or a young boy with a soft mindset that can't take it. It's unthinkable."

