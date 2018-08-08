Drunk driver: ‘I’m a white, clean girl’

A DRUNK South Carolina woman pulled over for going through a stop sign at 96km/h told cops she shouldn't be arrested because she's a "very clean, thoroughbred, white girl," according to a police report.

But Lauren Elizabeth Cutshaw's plea didn't convince officers who arrested her on charges of speeding, disregarding a stop sign, simple possession of marijuana, driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia, a police spokesman told the New York Post.

After being pulled over at about 1.45am on Saturday in the South Carolina town of Bluffton, Ms Cutshaw told cops she had just two glasses of wine, according to the police report obtained by the Island Packet.

"I mean I was celebrating my birthday," Ms Cutshaw, who turns 33 on Thursday, told the police when they asked her how big the glasses were for her alleged two drinks, according to the report.

Lauren Elizabeth Cutshaw. Picture: Beaufort County Detention Centre

But she didn't stop there. Ms Cutshaw gave the officers a litany of other reasons why she deserved to be let off the hook: She maintained perfect grades during all of her school years, was a cheerleader and a member of a sorority. Her partner is also a cop, she said.

"I'm a white, clean girl," Ms Cutshaw said, according to the report.

When the officers asked what exactly that meant, she replied, "You're a cop, you should know what that means."

The police report indicated how surprised the officers were by the comments.

"Making statements such as these as a means to justify not being arrested are unusual in my experience as a law enforcement officer and I believe further demonstrate the suspect's level of intoxication," according to the report.

The officer also noted that Ms Cutshaw, who had a blood-alcohol level of 0.18, failed sobriety tests and had bloodshot eyes. She was also slurring her words, according to the report.

Ms Cutshaw was later booked into the Beaufort County Detention Centre. She was no longer in custody as of Tuesday, according to online jail records.

Attempts to reach her were unsuccessful.