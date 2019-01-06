Ten’s obvious I’m A Celeb clue

Dr. Chris Brown and Julia Morris host I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here. Picture: Channel 10

Network Ten has released a new clue about one of the people who will star on the upcoming season of I'm A Celeb and we're pretty sure we know who it is.

The clue teased: "From breaking headlines, to making headlines, we are sending an infamous newsreader on their toughest assignment yet. No stranger to war torn regions, this veteran journalist has been in the firing line in more ways than one after an on-air gaffe left them squarely in the naughty corner."

So who could it be?

Our money is on Natasha Exelby whom you might recall from that on-air gaffe that went viral a couple of years ago.

ABC News 24 presenter Natasha Exelby nearly jumped out of her chair when she momentarily failed to realise that she was on air.

The ABC news presenter was benched by the ABC in 2017 after a three-second gaffe where she was busted daydreaming during a live bulletin.

Exelby, as the clue says, is no stranger to warn torn regions having worked as a foreign correspondent in countries including Syria and Turkey and has a history with Network Ten having been one of the inaugural hosts of failed breakfast show, Wake Up!

Wake Up stars: Natasha Exelby, Natarsha Belling and James Mathison.

Fans of the reality show only have to wait one more week to see which other stars will be dropped into the jungle.

Here are the other clues Network 10 has released ahead of this season's premiere on Sunday, January 13.

TV CRITICS

We are sending two beloved television critics into the African jungle. These couch potatoes will be putting down the popcorn and popping on some khaki to try things out on the other side of the screen.

CONTROVERSIAL TV HOST

This attention-grabbing host is no stranger to controversy and is a huge hit with the tabloids.

TV PRESENTER

A familiar face to Australian households, this handsome host is also known for his acting appearances and taking out a popular reality show.

Chris Brown and Julia Morris are ready for the latest season.

COMEDIAN

With barely a moment to switch off for summer, this fully sick comedian will definitely miss his fast food and life's other luxuries in the jungle.

FAMOUS FOODIE

This celebrity cook, television personality and author will be full of beans.

GOSSIP GURU

A gossip guru is about to go from dishing the dirt to sleeping in it.

CONTROVERSIAL POLITICIANS

From Parliament House to the wilds of Africa, how will two very different pollies cope with the politics of camp life?

FOOTY STAR

Our football legend is known for his hair-raising play.

I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! season five premieres next Sunday, January 13 at 7.30pm on 10 and WIN Network