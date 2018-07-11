COUNCIL: Iluka yoga and surf resort could be approved

Concept design of the Surf En Yoga Resort planned for development in Iluka.

THE DEVELOPMENT application for a surf and yoga resort will go before Clarence Valley Council committee meetings today for a decision on approval.

The applicant has sought a variation to the maximum height of 9 metres specified on the Height of Buildings Map of the Clarence Valley Local Environmental Plan 2011 and sought a variation for a deficit of two parking space under Council's Business Zones Development Control Plan.

Ferry and Cane Barge relocation

COUNCILLORS will vote on the deferral of the possible relocation of the cane barge and ferry at Ferry Park Maclean to the Lawrence Museum.

Council will vote so they can continue discussions with Broadcast Australia, who own the land adjoined to the museum.

There have been negotiations with Broadcast Australia on the likelihood of them allowing the Museum to either access or transfer a portion of their land being approximately 3,200m2, currently used for grazing, for the establishment of the Maritime display of the vessels of the Clarence.

BA have indicated that they would not be willing to sell or dispose of the portion of land however would be willing to enter into a 5 year lease with a possible extension of another 5 years at BA discretion.

BA have indicated they would grant owner's consent to a development application to allow both vessels to be relocated subject to conditions.

Grafton Regional Gallery update

THE GALLERY funding application and steering group are back before the committee meetings this week after being deferred from last months council meeting so councillors could be given a briefing on the plans.

They will form a porject control group comprising of Council Executive; a nominated Councillor; the Gallery Director; the Gallery Foundation Chair (or nomination); Sally Waterson, Manager Priority Projects and Regions, Cultural Infrastructure Programs Management Office and a Project Director (to be contracted).

The gallery project is now 100 per cent funded following a grant from the NSW Government.

Flying fox officer

THE ENVIRONMENT and Planning committee could make a decision on whether or not council will employ a part-time dedicated flying fox officer to facilitate the actions in the management strategy.

They will also vote on helping Maclean High School seek external funding for high priority actions including maintaining existing buffers, building covered walkways, installing air-conditioning and more.

They will also vote on making representation to the Federal and State Governments for funding to buy back properties directly affected by flying-foxes, at market value.

Yamba road, Treelands Drive intersection upgrade

Last year, council resolved for a report to be presented at council on the contribution to a roundabout or signalised intersection for the Yamba Rd and Treelands Dr intersection.

Council committee members will vote on if the report can come before council at the normal council meeting next week.