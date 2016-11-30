35°
Illegal immigrants deported for cannabis grow house

Francis Witsenhuysen
| 24th Nov 2016 2:00 PM
DRUG SYNDICATE: Three Vietnamese women were arrested after a Golf Links Dr, Gatton, rental home was raided by four LVCC officers on August 4.
DRUG SYNDICATE: Three Vietnamese women were arrested after a Golf Links Dr, Gatton, rental home was raided by four LVCC officers on August 4.

TWO Vietnamese nationals linked to two separate cannabis grow houses have been deported to Vietnam following a raid by the Lockyer Valley Crime Car.

The men have been wanted by police since August, after large-scale cannabis grow houses were discovered in the Gatton suburbs.

LVCC Sergeant Dan Curtin said the men, aged 21 and 26, were arrested on October 26 when a Laidley house was targeted as a whole-house hydroponic set-up.

"Three plants were seized and they were charged with producing dangerous drugs,” he said.

"Their set-ups were elaborate and similar to the houses in Gatton. It had obviously been set up for commercial production.”

One man, who cannot be identified, was wanted for fleeing a sophisticated cannabis grow house found in Golf Links Dr, Gatton and was linked to another in Forest Lake, Brisbane.

"The house they were found living in had been set up for production, but they were in the process of fixing and cleaning the house up,” Sgt Curtin said.

"They were taken to immigration and deported because they were also illegal immigrants.

"The Crime Car's been extremely active in the last month, with 52 offenders apprehended.”

Sgt Curtin said the LVCC was here to make the community safer.

"If you are involved in producing and distributing drugs, you will be caught.”

He said anyone with information about criminal activity could phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Gatton police.

Topics:  cannabis bust cannabis growing room deportation drug offences gatton police lockyer valley lockyer valley crime car

