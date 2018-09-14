Illegal dumping soars in Tweed

GROWING PROBLEM: Illegal dumping cases are rising in the Tweed.

THERE has been an almost 200 per cent increase in cases of illegal dumping in the Tweed.

The Tweed Shire Council reported the increase in the 12 months to May this year with 499 cases recorded compared to 179 the previous year.

Illegal dumping continues to be a highly visible problem across the shire, and across the area, after Lismore was plagued by asbestos dumping earlier this year.

Last year Tweed Byron LALC project officer Connor Hayes and Bianca Hayes campagined to stop illegal dumping at Fingal Head. Aisling Brennan

Tweed Shire Council's planning director Vince Connell has told ABC North Coast that surveillance cameras will be part of a new strategy to combat illegal dumping.

"Currently our staff are preparing a draft strategy for council, we hope to report that to council before the end of the year," Mr Connell said.

"This will give us the basis for going out to the community and better understanding the issues around illegal dumping."

To report illegal dumping contact the EPA hotline on 131555.

Illegal dumping fines and penalties

- $7500 on-the-spot fine for individuals, if issued by the EPA ($4000 otherwise)

- $15,000 on-the-spot fine for corporations, if issued by the EPA ($8000 otherwise)

More information around illegal dumping and its laws and penalties can be found here.