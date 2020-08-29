‘I’ll stomp your head’: Robber’s attack after jail release

Jake Gadd has been jailed for a bus stop robbery.

Jake Gadd has been jailed for a bus stop robbery.

A teenager on parole wrapped his hand around the neck of a boy in a violent robbery within hours of his release from jail.

Jake Peter Gadd had been sentenced in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on March 3 this year before he was released on parole and made his way to the nearby bus station.

The 19-year-old spotted a 16-year-old boy waiting for a bus and took a liking to his outfit.

"What are your shoes?" and "I like your jacket, what size is it?" Gadd asked the boy.

Crown prosecutor Christopher Cook on Friday told Maroochydore District Court that Gadd then grabbed the boy's neck and used his other hand to pull the jacket and check the tag.

"The defendant used a light grip at first but then squeezed it harder and firmer," Mr Cook said.

Teen in stolen car 'didn't mean to' ram cops

Gadd told the boy he should take the jacket off.

"Or otherwise I will stomp your head," Gadd told him.

The boy told him he had nothing in his wallet.

Gadd put the jacket on, hopped on a bus and left.

The robbery was caught on CCTV and police identified Gadd by his shoes, which he was wearing when he left the watch house earlier.

He had been in custody for three months after ramming a police vehicle in a stolen car.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan sentenced him on March 3 to 18 months in jail with immediate release on parole.

Gadd was spotted on a bus at Kuluin a week after the 16-year-old was robbed.

Christopher Cook said the 19-year-old had a violent struggle with two police officers as he was arrested.

"Eventually, and it seems after a couple of minutes, they were able to handcuff one of his arms to the bus seat and then able to handcuff the other arm," Mr Cook said.

Gadd was returned to jail and appeared by video on Friday to plead guilty to one count of robbery with personal violence and two counts of obstructing police.

'Terrifying': Burglar found in 15-year-old girl's room

Defence barrister Mark Dixon told Judge Glen Cash there was a very real risk of Gadd being institutionalised, having spent a significant amount of his adult life in jail.

"You're sentencing a 19-year-old man with a tragic background who has committed a low-level street robbery," Mr Dixon said.

"He has co-operated with the administration of justice as much as he can, once he was in the system."

Mr Dixon said Gadd had an "incredibly prejudicial" upbringing.

He said Gadd's mother was absent during his childhood.

"His father is described candidly by Mr Gadd as a drug dealer who spent his life in and out of custody," Mr Dixon said.

He said Gadd was exposed to violence from a young age and had received help for anxiety and depression in the past.

Mr Cash said he hoped the sentence he was to impose would be a wake-up call for Gadd to turn his life around.

"Hopefully you'll work out that spending your life in jail is not going to be much fun," he said.

Gadd was sentenced to 18 months in jail, to be served cumulatively on the sentence he was already serving.

He was given parole eligibility in early December.