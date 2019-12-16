‘I’ll bury you’: Driver rams house out of rage

A SOURED business relationship turned to havoc when a man rammed his car into a house out of rage.

Yelling "I'll bury you", Henry Daniel Clay did a lap around an Andergrove home before driving into the front patio, almost hitting his former business partner in the process.

Now the 60-year-old Mackay man has a six-month jail term hanging over his head.

He pleaded guilty in Mackay Magistrates Court to dangerous driving and public nuisance, which occurred on December 20, 2017.

Clay alleged the heated argument began after his business partner delivered him tainted fuel, ruining several of his personal possessions including a motorbike and generator.

When confronting the partner at a shared development site, Clay claimed he was told not to expect any pay over the Christmas period.

In retaliation Clay poured fuel over an excavator before hopping in his car and circling the property.

He then drove straight towards the house, causing the partner to "leap out of the way for fear of being hit".

Fisher Dore solicitor Antoinette Morton for Clay, told Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan the actions of her client were "out of character".

She tendered letters from Clay's daughters, which described their father as a "loving, good dad who raised his children well".

While she took the letters into consideration, Ms Hartigan said her task was to sentence Clay for what happened during the argument.

"I believe you did not intend to hit your business partner, but in any case it would have been a very frightening experience for him," she said. "It could have been much worse."

The court heard Clay's criminal history dated back to 2008. Ms Morton said her client had no similar charges.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish pushed for 12 months' imprisonment, however Ms Hartigan chose to halve that sentence and made it wholly suspended for the next 12 months.