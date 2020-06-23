‘I’ll burn them alive’: Accused Gympie businessman 'terrorised' victims

A GYMPIE businessman accused of "terrorising" two people and threatening to burn them alive will remain in jail until he next faces court.

Wings 'N Things owner Angus Boyd Bennett faced Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday, charged with unlawful assault, attempted break in, threatening violence, property damage and being armed with a knife.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said Mr Bennett believed his wife was sleeping with one of the alleged victims, named as Mr Cummings.

He said that after they denied it the defendant still "wouldn't let up".

Mr Callaghan said on May 13, Mr Bennett, angry and armed with a knife, allegedly threatened and "caused fear" to Mr Cummings after driving him home.

At the end of May Mr Bennett is alleged to have turned up at Mr Devlin's property, where Mr Cummings was, and "terrorised" the two men, the court heard.

Mr Callaghan said Mr Bennett threatened to set the property on fire with them in it, and said "this will burn easy".

"If you don't get [Mr Cummings] out of here I'll burn you alive in it," he allegedly threatened.

"I've done it before. I don't care if there's any kids in here, I'll burn them all alive."

Mr Bennett left the property but returned on June 4 with two other people and allegedly terrorised Mr Devlin again.

He was charged with unlawful assault of a person aged 60 years or more, attempting to enter a dwelling by break-in, being armed, property damage and threatening violence.

Defence lawyer Chris Anderson said Mr Bennett was seeking bail on the conditions that he reside at a Gympie property, report to police once a week, have no contact with his co-accused and wear an ankle monitor.

Mr Anderson said Mr Bennett owned two businesses, including Wings 'N Things, and was worried that without his management they would fold.

Police prosecutor Lisa Manns said the defendant was a "great risk" and recommended his bail application be denied.

Mr Callaghan said the proposed bail conditions had not stopped Mr Bennett before and that he was not satisfied he would not breach the conditions.

"Mr Bennett's feelings on this particular matter seem to be virtually uncontrollable," he said.

Mr Bennett was denied bail and remanded in custody, to appear in court again later in the year.