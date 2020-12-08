Swedish furniture giant Ikea has ditched its glossy catalogue as part of its shift towards digital advertising.

The budget homewares retailer on Monday announced the publication of its regular catalogue would end, saying its popularity has decreased due to changing consumer habits to online retail.

Ikea's catalogue has been in circulation for 70 years and at its height was distributing more than 200 million copies in 32 languages across 50 different markets.

In 2019, global online retail sales increased by 45 per cent compared with the previous year.

Ikea managing director Konrad Gruss said the company's marketing promotions needed to change with the evolving digital shopper.

"Turning the page with our beloved catalogue is emotional but rational," Mr Gruss said.

"Media consumption and customer behaviours have changed, and Ikea is already increasing digital investments while volumes and interest in the catalogue have decreased."

The catalogue has been a bible for avid Ikea shoppers over the decades, providing insights into how to style a room or use the latest range of products on offer.

"Over the past few years, Ikea has been transforming many aspects of how to reach and interact with our customers to meet customers wherever they are," Mr Gruss said.

"Now the work will now continue to amplify the unique Ikea home furnishing knowledge, products and solutions in the best possible way - to inspire the many people through existing and new ways, channels and formats."

Ikea said it would make a book available for furniture design concepts.

Originally published as Ikea ditches customer-favourite item