IGA appeals for help as water supply runs dry, turns 'muddy'

Team members at SPANO'S SUPA IGA Gatton are working to raise money to provide water to those in need in Stanthorpe. PICTURED: Lee-Ann Wells, Kayla Embrey, Reece Willmett, Lisa Proud and Jason Rayner. Ebony Graveur

TEAM members at Spano's SUPA IGA Gatton are donning blue and urging the community to help those affected by a lack of water in Stanthorpe.

Less than a two-hour drive from Gatton, the town of Stanthorpe is struggling as dam levels sink low, in the aftermath of recent bushfires.

Supermarket front end manager Kayla Embrey said she didn't realise how bad the situation was until she spoke to her Stanthorpe-based colleague.

"She said they can't drink the tap water any more, it's all muddy,” Ms Embrey said.

"So they don't really have much at all ... their dam that supplies them is nearly dry.”

For the next week, customers can contribute to the Water for the West cause, either by buying water directly or donating whatever cash they can spare.

Slabs of water include 24 bottles and cost $8.40.

Today, Ms Embrey said the cause had already garnered attention locally.

"I just did a quick tally and it's about 25 slabs of water, including some staff had committed to buy after their shift,” Ms Embrey said.

The cake is giant and looks delicious. Ebony Graveur

The store ordered a giant blue cake, sweetening the deal for anyone willing to donate today.

"We will give customers who donate a piece of cake as a thank you,” Ms Embrey said.

"And we're dressed up in blue everything - we're talking wigs, tutus, face paint... There will be everything.”

Ms Embrey said the drive would make it easier for anyone who wanted to help Stanthorpe but wasn't sure how to go about it.

"We are linked to Stanthorpe; our owners own the Stanthorpe store as well and have already donated 16 pallets of Community Co water,” Ms Embrey said.

"So we thought we would do some fund-raising over this side as well and also give our customers the opportunity, if they wanted to donate but didn't know how to get the water out there.”