MAKING WAVES: Harrison Smith, Chloe Tattum, Claire Ostrofski and Ella Griffiths took to the water for the Australia Day Gatton Swim Carnival.

DRAWING 220 swimmers from as far as Broome, Western Australia, to as close as just down the road from the pool, the Australia Day Gatton Swim Carnival attracted quite the crowd.

Gatton swimmer Harrison Smith, 10, beat his personal best by a whopping 6.87 seconds in 50 metre backstroke.

While he is improving his breaststroke and backstroke, he said freestyle was his favourite stroke.

“That’s the only one I can actually do fast,” Harrison said.

He said the competition side of swimming was his favourite part of it.

“(My favourite part is) competing against other people and trying to beat my own time,” he said.

In the two years he has been swimming, he has taken to the water and said he found it enjoyable.

“You learn how to swim and if you don’t know how to swim, you’ll drown,” he said.

Chloe Tattum also hit a new personal record during the carnival, beating her previous score by 2.41 seconds in 50 metre breaststroke.

She said breaststroke was her favourite stroke, mostly because of the style of turn you perform at the end of a lap.

“You get to do a touch turn, which is more fun than a tumble turn because that makes the water go up your nose,” Chloe said.

“A touch turn is where you touch and turn from the wall.”