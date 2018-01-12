IF ONE person is touched by her work, or finds joy in it, Me

Menu
LOVE FOR LANDSCAPES: Meredith Howse with some of her paintings.
LOVE FOR LANDSCAPES: Meredith Howse with some of her paintings. Contributed
Melanie Keyte
by

IF ONE person is touched by her work, or finds joy in it, Meredith Howse considers her job well done.

Next month, the Lockyer Valley Art Gallery will feature 80 of the oil painter's best works and offer residents a unique view on rural Australian landscapes.

Ms Howse said she believed her artistic style, romantic sublime, would resonate with people here.

"I really do think people will find it lovely and they'll go home and be touched by it,” she said.

"Romantic sublime paintings create a mood, they make you feel something when you look at the picture, whether it's a feeling of warmth or a cool and calm feeling.

"I like to do paintings which make people feel good. My mission in life is to paint for all people, to create something beautiful that everyone can enjoy.”

Ms Howse has been a finalist in the Lethbridge, Milburn and the Rotary Spectacular art prizes.

The exhibition runs from February 1-March 11, with the gallery closing at noon on the final day.

Gatton Star

