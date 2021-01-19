Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A disabled 59-year--old Tin Can Bay man has been fined $400 and had no conviction recored after he was caught with marijuana leaves, seeds and methylamphetaime. Picture: iStock
A disabled 59-year--old Tin Can Bay man has been fined $400 and had no conviction recored after he was caught with marijuana leaves, seeds and methylamphetaime. Picture: iStock
News

If marijuana ‘does the trick’, see a doctor: Magistrate

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
19th Jan 2021 12:03 AM | Updated: 10:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A disabled Tin Can Bay man has been told to talk to a doctor about medical marijuana after he was caught with leaves and seeds from the illegal plant for his personal use.

Paul William Dron, 59, was found in possession of 26g of marijuana, a box of marijuana seeds, a pack of cigarettes with small amounts of marijuana in them and water bowl with methylamphetamine in it when police searched his boat and caravan on December 9 last year.

There were about 69 seeds in the box.

Dron, who lives on the vessel and represented himself, told Gympie Magistrates Court he suffered a stroke when he was 26 years old that paralysed the left side of his body.

Paul William Dron pleaded guilty to five charges in Gympie Magistrates Court.
Paul William Dron pleaded guilty to five charges in Gympie Magistrates Court.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* Dingo involved in four 'threatening' incidents this year

* Shipwreck buried for decades exposed off Fraser Island

"I use drugs because it helps me deal with it," he said.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan allowed Dron to stand throughout his appearance, and said he should speak with a doctor about medicinal marijuana "if it does the trick".

"You do cannabis to assist you, but at this point it's illegal for you to do," Mr Callaghan said.

He accepted Dron's guilty plea to five charges related to possessing the drugs, the seeds and the utensil, fined him $400 and ordered no conviction be recorded.

More Stories

gympie court gympie crime gympie magistrates court marijuana marijuana charge
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HAIL POSSIBLE: Severe storms predicted for Lockyer

        Premium Content HAIL POSSIBLE: Severe storms predicted for Lockyer

        Weather The BoM has predicted severe storms for the Lockyer Valley region.

        Four hospitalised after multi-car crash near Wivenhoe Dam

        Premium Content Four hospitalised after multi-car crash near Wivenhoe Dam

        Breaking Paramedics assessed a total of six patients at the scene.

        Best of Gatton and Lockyer: Nominate the Best Cafe now

        Best of Gatton and Lockyer: Nominate the Best Cafe now

        Lifestyle Who makes the best coffee or breakfast in Gatton, Lockyer and Brisbane Valley?...

        ‘Special guy’: Family mourns loss of beloved chiropractor

        Premium Content ‘Special guy’: Family mourns loss of beloved chiropractor

        News Gary Migotto passed away earlier this month at the age of 54