Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

The 'cult' of Paleo Pete Evans
News

‘Idiot’: Evans slammed by Melbourne doctor

by Alex Turner-Cohen
15th Nov 2020 9:20 AM

A Melbourne doctor has lashed out at celebrity chef and coronavirus conspiracy theorist Pete Evans over his latest spat of comments about COVID-19.

Dr Vyom Sharma, a GP and medical commentator, said Evans was a "f**king idiot" in an explosive tweet yesterday.

It came after the former My Kitchen Rules star suggested the virus didn't exist.

"Is that what we've come here to do. Do we have the belief in ourselves that we're contagious, that we are spreaders of something?" Pete Evans was filmed saying during a video interview.

"I choose not to believe in that narrative because it doesn't make any sense to me."

The interviewer then asked Evans if he was concerned that his choice to ignore medical advice could spread the virus to more vulnerable people.

Evans was unperturbed by the question. After scoffing and snorting, he said "it doesn't spread the virus."

Evans has hogged the media spotlight throughout the pandemic with similarly outrageous comments, ranging from the virus being a brainwashing exercise by the government to claims a $15,000 lamp could cure people of COVID-19.

He became famous after being a judge on the Channel 7 reality cooking show. But some of his advice has caused health experts to be sceptical of him long before he voiced his coronavirus conspiracy theories.

Pete Evans is a loud voice among the COVID-19 conspiracy theory community. Picture: Nathan Edwards
Pete Evans is a loud voice among the COVID-19 conspiracy theory community. Picture: Nathan Edwards

But after Evans' latest escapade, Dr Sharma thought enough was enough.

"'I choose not to believe that narrative because it doesn't make any sense to me' - that is the literal Merriam Webster dictionary definition of 'f***ing idiot'," Dr Sharma posted with a link back to the original video.

"Einstein's theory of special relativity makes no sense to me.

"But I believe the narrative because I know there are people out there who are smarter than me, and know more things. And hence I rely on my GPS when driving."

Dr Vyom Sharma is a medical practitioner who has appeared on Sunrise and the ABC. He is also the host of Triple R radio program Radiotherapy, which discusses all things health.
Dr Vyom Sharma is a medical practitioner who has appeared on Sunrise and the ABC. He is also the host of Triple R radio program Radiotherapy, which discusses all things health.

Many were with the Melbourne GP.

"Imagine being this guy's school teacher. 'I chose not to believe the 2+2=4 narrative because it doesn't make any sense to me'," one person commented.

"Is he really denying that people have become seriously ill and died in huge numbers across the globe after contracting COVID-19? This is akin to me caring for a palliated patient, and refusing to acknowledge they are dying," said a Melbourne woman.

It's not the only controversy Pete Evans has courted this week.

Shoppers have called for Coles and Pan Macmillan, two companies that Evans currently works for, to boycott his products.

editors picks pete evans

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lockyer uncle steps up to raise children of slain woman

        Premium Content Lockyer uncle steps up to raise children of slain woman

        News WHEN their Coast mum was brutally killed, a Lockyer family raced to collect the children before they went into foster care. This is their heartbreaking story:

        Woman asks to reopen court case after $240 fine issued

        Premium Content Woman asks to reopen court case after $240 fine issued

        Crime A WOMAN busted driving on the wrong side of the road has asked to have her case...

        Billionaires and rich families: Who owns Queensland’s farms

        Premium Content Billionaires and rich families: Who owns Queensland’s farms

        Rural 10 largest landowners occupy same size as New Zealand

        Aussie weather warning: Hot days ‘triple in 20 years’

        Premium Content Aussie weather warning: Hot days ‘triple in 20 years’

        Weather Australia’s climate has gotten extremely hot extremely quickly