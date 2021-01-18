Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Matthew Barrett was killed in a crash at Chatsworth on Saturday morning.
Matthew Barrett was killed in a crash at Chatsworth on Saturday morning.
News

Identity of motorcyclist killed in Gympie crash revealed

Carlie Walker
17th Jan 2021 1:00 PM | Updated: 18th Jan 2021 4:54 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Fraser Coast man tragically killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle on Saturday has been named.

Glenwood's Matthew Barrett was killed in the crash on Old Maryborough Rd at Chatsworth about 7.30am on Saturday.

The 29-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two people in the car - the driver, a 55-year-old man and a 51-year-old female passenger, both from Caboolture, were not physically injured.

Anyone with further information or who may have relevant dashcam footage is urged to contact Police Link on 131 444 or online here.

crash fraser coast glenwood
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld’s anti-vaxxer hotspots to be targeted in jab campaign

        Premium Content Qld’s anti-vaxxer hotspots to be targeted in jab campaign

        Health Queensland’s anti-vaxxer hotspots will become the centre of a large-scale COVID-19 jab campaign. FIND OUT WHAT AREAS.

        Woman in 60s hurt in two-vehicle crash

        Premium Content Woman in 60s hurt in two-vehicle crash

        News A woman in her 60s was treated by paramedics, including critical care, after the...

        Bunnings Plainland responds to open date, job questions

        Premium Content Bunnings Plainland responds to open date, job questions

        Business Bunnings Plainland has responded to questions about open dates and jobs at it’s new...

        Teenager’s frantic search for missing dog hit by car

        Premium Content Teenager’s frantic search for missing dog hit by car

        Pets & Animals A Gatton teenager is frantically searching for her missing greyhound who was hit by...