Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Logan trio (l to r) Samuel Tumua Fenunuti, Tithing Keresoma Faagase and Earnest Tumanu Fotomau, accompanied by their lawyer, leave Coolangatta Magistrates Court where they each faced a charge of failing to comply with a COVID-19 Queensland border direction.
Logan trio (l to r) Samuel Tumua Fenunuti, Tithing Keresoma Faagase and Earnest Tumanu Fotomau, accompanied by their lawyer, leave Coolangatta Magistrates Court where they each faced a charge of failing to comply with a COVID-19 Queensland border direction.
Crime

Identified: Three men accused of COVID border deception

by Greg Stolz
28th Sep 2020 10:38 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Three Logan men accused of misleading authorities about having visited COVID-ravaged Melbourne have faced court.

The three were charged last month, around the same time the infamous Logan trio of women allegedly lied their way back into Queensland after also visiting Melbourne.

Police at the time said they were alerted to the situation after one of the men revealed he "had been exposed to people in Melbourne".

Questioning revealed the two others had travelled from the COVID-19 hotspot area, it was alleged.

Logan trio (l to r) Samuel Tumua Fenunuti, Tithing Keresoma Faagase and Earnest Tumanu Fotomau, accompanied by their lawyer, leave Coolangatta Magistrates Court where they each faced a charge of failing to comply with a COVID-19 Queensland border direction.
Logan trio (l to r) Samuel Tumua Fenunuti, Tithing Keresoma Faagase and Earnest Tumanu Fotomau, accompanied by their lawyer, leave Coolangatta Magistrates Court where they each faced a charge of failing to comply with a COVID-19 Queensland border direction.

The men were nabbed at a Gold Coast border checkpoint on August 3 and ordered into hotel quarantine.

Tithing Keresoma Faagase, 29, Samuel Tumua Fenunuti, 25, and Earnest Tumanu Lotomau, 23, faced Coolangatta Magistrates Court on Monday charged with failing to comply with a COVID-19 Queensland border direction.

Fenunuti wore a black face mask for his appearance.

The case was adjourned until October 19 when the men are expected to enter a plea.

Community Newsletter SignUp
coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman rushed to hospital after skydiving accident

        Premium Content Woman rushed to hospital after skydiving accident

        News Paramedics rushed to the scene of a skydiving accident reported off the Brisbane Valley Hwy.

        Fire crews to reassess bushfire’s severity

        Premium Content Fire crews to reassess bushfire’s severity

        Breaking Two fire crews are headed back to a blaze that sparked yesterday and burned through...

        Rid ‘reviews, committees’ to get job done: Lockyer candidate

        Premium Content Rid ‘reviews, committees’ to get job done: Lockyer candidate

        Politics A CANDIDATE challenging the seat of Lockyer says enough reviews and committees.

        Well on road to recovery six months from lung transplant

        Premium Content Well on road to recovery six months from lung transplant

        Health After a lung transplant earlier this year, Paul Palin thought life wouldn’t return...