IDEAS: Things to do while you’re stuck at home

A fun, possibly infuriating family game of monopoly is just one of the many options available to keep busy while stuck at home.

WHETHER you’re in quarantine, working from home, or on leave, chances are you’ve got a lot more time on your hands now.

Keeping both the brain and body active are important to staying healthy – and sane – at a time of stress and uncertainty such as the current situation.

Depending on your circumstances, there are a multitude of ways you can put that time to good use.

If you have kids, now’s as good a time as any to break out the board games, teach them the rules, and settle in for a few hours of frantic, old-fashioned fun.

Snakes and ladders, Monopoly, Chess, there are plenty of challenging, entertaining games to be played without the need to stare at a screen all day.

Alternatively, bring out the bats, rackets and balls and spend some time with them out in the backyard.

Explore the outdoors, watch the birds, or just take a quiet walk through nature; just because you’re confined to home doesn’t mean you can’t go outside.

The same goes if you have furry children.

Many pets spend their days cooped up in a kennel or house waiting for their owners to come home, so make the most of the extra time with them.

Whether you have birds, cats, dogs, or something more exotic, take the time to indulge your pet in play, enrichment, and interaction.

If you don’t have any little ones, human or otherwise, or are looking for a break from them, there are plenty of more mundane things to be done around the house you’ve probably been putting off for months.

It might be boring, but there are no excuses left to avoid cleaning out your cupboards, sorting your shelves, tidying your tools, washing your windows, and whatever else needs doing.

Once the chores are complete, it’s time to reward yourself with some well-deserved relaxation.

Maybe it’s time to finally read those books you’ve been meaning to get into, or check out that movie everyone’s been telling you about, or binge-watch that TV show you’ve been meaning to finish.

There are hours of activities just waiting to fill your time, you just need to open your mind and look around.