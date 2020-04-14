Ideal time to regroup for when tourists return

Tourists will return to enjoy Sunshine Coast hospitality once again, as soon as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

OUR SAY: FOR many loyal Coast visitors, the thought of spending Easter at home was inconceivable.

Some families have ventured to our caravan parks and campgrounds at Easter for generations.

Even more southerners escape their autumn-winter by travelling up here by motorhome or flying to their holiday homes.

International students come out on spring break and overseas tourists use their peak spring-summer season to escape to our mild winter climate.

This Easter has kept all of us home in this peacetime war zone of isolation, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Visit Sunshine Coast CEO Simon Latchford is right to say that despite Tourism Research Australia reporting record figures for our region in 2019, the enormity of what's happening to the Sunshine Coast now is no cause for celebration. But we must try to look past the current crisis to a time when social distancing, isolation, working from home and business shutdowns are a distant memory. And they will be one day.

Our positivity, adaptation and innovation now may be the key to our recovery in the future in tourism and hospitality, retail and every other business impacted.

Maybe this is the ideal time to advance skills in an online workshop. Or perhaps look at regrouping, restructuring, renewing and rejuvenating.

Tapping into new markets may be the answer.

All of these will help rebuild your client, consumer and customer base when we can put the welcome mat out once more.