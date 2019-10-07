Iconic time machine axing leaves oldies in the dark

TIME has run out for a a cherished aussie icon, with Australia's Talking Clock falling silent.

For 66 years, people across Australia could simply pick up their phones, dial 1194, and George the Talking Clock would tell them what the exact time, after three beeps.

As of midnight, September 30, the service has been shut down by Telstra.

"I've been using it most of my life. You'd just ring the number, and it'd tell you the time," Grahame Davidson, from Gatton, said.

He had been using the clock since the 50's.

"You might have a battery-operated clock, and the battery goes flat. If you want to reset it, you have to find out what the time is."

The loss of the talking clock has been a massive loss of convenience to Mr Davidson, and others who still used it.

Informatel, the company which operated the service, said the clock had attracted an average of two million calls a year.

For many people, the novelty of a call-in clock might seem redundant in the digital age, with smart watches, mobile phones, and personal computers all updating themselves automatically to match whatever timezone they happen to be in.

But for those who are less technologically adept, who live outside of service areas, or can't access or afford such devices, the talking clock was their way of keeping up-to-date.

"They say it's not compatible with technology today, but instead of making it compatible - which they can do - they just got rid of it," Mr Davidson said.

"They could bring it up so everyone knows about it again, make it good for everyone. It's never talked about now."

For those like Mr Davidson, who relied on the talking clock, there are few convenient alternatives available.

"What can you do now? You just have to go around until you find someone with the right time," he said.