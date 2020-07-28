Iconic Noosa beach business closes owing $80k

RON 'YUM YUM' BROUGHTON heads up NOOSA NORTH SHORE in his VW BUGGY PICT ROB/MIDDENWAY ice cream vendor headshot 4wd advertising beaches sunshine coast occupations food seller jun 1997 volkswagen

A WELL-KNOWN Noosa eatery which had served ice creams and snacks in the tourism haven since 1979 has closed owing creditors $82,000.

Yum Yum's Food Services was tipped into liquidation by owner Peter Trevanion this month.

The company, registered as Trevanion Enterprises Pty Ltd, took over the original dune buggy ice cream store 40 years ago.

Founder Ron 'Yummy' Broughton would drive the Teewah and Noosa North Shore beaches selling his exclusive ice creams.

Mr Broughton and his blue buggy became an icon of the region and made national headlines when he drove it to Sydney.

The vehicle, which was lost and then rediscovered at a Gold Coast property, is owned by Noosa Village Autos.

Peter Trevanion's beach business, 'Yum Yum's, pictured in 2008. Pic: Megan Slade

Four decades after the buggy first hit the sand the ice cream business's new owner Mr Trevanion, 67, has been forced to call it a day due to ill-health and a catastrophic tourism season.

He purchased the business in 2006 and operated it for 14 years before COVID-19 delivered a devastating blow.

Mr Trevanion, who could not be reached for comment, previously told Noosa News a culmination of factors had made running the business difficult.

"My body is wearing out, I've got a bit of arthritis and my back is cactus," he said.

"I lost my wife to brain cancer a couple of years ago, the interest went after that."

Mr Trevanion handed control of the 41-year-old business to Mackay Goodwin liquidator Thyge Trafford-Jones on July 10.

According to a financial report on the company, $81,000 is owed to ANZ Bank and $1000 to LMC Accounting.

The Australian Taxation Office and Mr Trevanion himself are also listed as creditors, however, an amount owed is yet to be confirmed.

Mr Trevanion plans to work on an old Valiant in his retirement.

Originally published as Iconic Noosa beach business closes owing $80k