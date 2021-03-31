Menu
The Red Deer Cafe at Esk was destroyed by fire in the early hours of Sunday morning. 28/03/21
Iconic cafe will rebuild after shocking inferno

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@news.com.au
31st Mar 2021 4:00 PM
The owners of popular Esk eatery Red Deer Cafe are determined to rebuild, according to a close contact of the owners.

As the building at 160 Ipswich St, Esk burned to the ground early on Sunday morning, the iconic red deer statue atop the roof somehow avoided damage.

The contact told the Queensland Times the cafe's owners said the cafe would stand as long as the red deer on the roof remained in tact.

"Surprisingly, it was unharmed," the contact said.

Sadly, the rest of the building was not spared and was left in a state beyond repair.

"The building is not able to be (rebuilt) from that," the contact said.

"(It) will get bulldozed down sometime soon."

She said the owners, who were still in shock following the inferno, were set on reopening the cafe.

"There isn't an update on when a new one will be built yet but it's definitely going to happen," the contact said.

"It will definitely be one of Esk's landmarks again sometime in the future."

A GoFundMe launched to help the cafe rebuild has already collected more than $1,300 in donations.

To support the GoFundMe, click here.

 

