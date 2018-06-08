Iconic building's facelift

NEW LOOK: The historic Wyman building in Laidley recently received a facelift.

NEW LOOK: The historic Wyman building in Laidley recently received a facelift. Dominic Elsome

A QUICK clean and a fresh lick of paint was all it took to transform one of Laidley's most iconic heritage buildings.

The Wyman Building, constructed in 1906, has been given a fresh new look and former owner Ross Wyman said it had been due for some tender loving care.

"It would be probably 20 years since it'd been done and it was looking rather worse for wear, and particularly the exposed architraves,” Mr Wyman said.

"It's an iconic building and now with a coat of paint it stands out, which is really good.”

The first Wyman store was a timber building built in 1883 for Mr Wyman's great-grandfather George Wyman, by George's brother Henry Wyman.

George Wyman would go on to become the first Mayor of Laidley, while his brother Henry would construct many buildings in the area and eventually be elected mayor of Ipswich.

The timber store was pulled down in 1906 and replaced with the current brick building.

The building pictured in 1922, with the then owner Charles Wyman, son of G Wyman, second from the right. Contributed

The building has remained in the Wyman family for its entire history, but this nearly changed when Mr Wyman retired in 2008.

"We retired 10 years ago, and basically through ill health I decided to get out,” Mr Wyman explained.

"My daughter said 'no, if you're selling it, I'm buying it' - so our daughter now owns the building and it is her intention that the building should remain in the family.”