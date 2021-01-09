Ice dad walks after failed carjack

A Townsville dad who was high on ice when he attempted to hijack a car outside a Townsville home has been released from custody.

The father of eight faced Townsville District Court where he pleaded guilty to a string of offences in December 2019.

Crown prosecutor Siobhan Harrison told the court Patrick Charles Smith, 28, scaled a fence in an attempt to flee officers when they caught up with him.

Ms Harrison said Smith had been the passenger of a stolen car that was filled up with more than $45 of stolen fuel from a Cluden service station on December 13, 2019.

Ms Harrison said this incident was caught on CCTV.

The stolen car was later found burnt out.

Two days later, Smith and an unknown man approached a parked car and tried to carjack it.

Ms Harrison said the victim attended a Vincent address to return an amplifier. While outside the car, the woman saw two men approach. "She ran and sat in the driver's seat," Ms Harrison said.

"One of the males grabbed the driver's side door and prevented (her) from closing it."

As the man attempted to pull the woman from the car, Ms Harrison said she kicked him and sounded the horn.

Smith opened the passenger-side door and sat in the car.

"He attempted to push (the victim) out of the vehicle and her shirt was ripped."

The victim's friend came out of the home and tackled the other offender to the ground, Ms Harrison said, causing the pair to run from the scene.

Police eventually caught up with Smith a number of days later. His offending took place while he was on parole.

Defence barrister Dane Marley said his client was high on ice and had not slept for days when the offending took place.

Mr Marley said Smith had held meaningful employment in Townsville for many years and was qualified across industries including teaching, trades and Indigenous culture.

"When he is working, he does not use drugs or alcohol at all, so it is critical for him to get back into employment," he said.

Mr Marley said Smith met the co-offender while in prison and they began using ice together once meeting on the outside.

"He instructs that it makes him feel sick to think about what he has done," he said.

Judge Gregory Lynham told Smith he needed to change his behaviour if he wanted his children to respect him. "You should be utterly ashamed by your behaviour," he said. "You are not a good role model, certainly not for your eight children by being affected by ice and in the early hours of the morning attempting to what in effect was carjacking an innocent member of the Townsville community.

"Ice is a scourge on the community at the best of times and to have a father of eight children using ice is quite troubling."

Smith was given a sentence of 18 months. He was released with 247 days of pre-sentence custody factored in.

Originally published as Ice dad walks after failed carjack