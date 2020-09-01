Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The vulgar text messages sent from a maintenance worker to a woman he was ordered not to contact have been revealed to a court.
The vulgar text messages sent from a maintenance worker to a woman he was ordered not to contact have been revealed to a court.
Crime

'“Drop this bloody DVO': Abuser's attack on woman

by Kara Sonter
1st Sep 2020 7:29 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The vulgar text messages sent from a Moreton maintenance worker to a woman he was ordered not to contact have been revealed in a Caboolture courtroom.

The man fronted Caboolture Magistrates Court charged with two counts of breaching a domestic violence order during May on dates between May and July this year.

The court heard the 46-year-old father breached the temporary order when he sent text messages to a woman he was ordered not to have any contact with.

"Drop this bloody DVO," read one message, the court heard.

"Do you want to meet me after work to f*ck for old time's sake, I won't tell anyone if you don't," read another.

He pleaded guilty to both charges Tuesday.

"The orders are in place for a reason," said Magistrate James Blanch.

He was fined $600 but no conviction was recorded.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. The Suicide Call Back service is on
Call 1300 659 467.

Originally published as 'I won't tell if you don't': Vulgar messages from maintenance worker

domestic violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Missing man found dead on rural Burnett property

        Premium Content Missing man found dead on rural Burnett property

        Crime POLICE are investigating the circumstances leading up to the man’s death.

        Five-minute survey to help shape QLD’s future

        Five-minute survey to help shape QLD’s future

        Politics Help shape the future of our state with our quick-and-easy survey

        Drunk driver nabbed waiting while passenger ‘vomits’

        Premium Content Drunk driver nabbed waiting while passenger ‘vomits’

        News Driver soon discovered she, too, had too much to drink

        Why 300+ cyclists will be on our roads next month

        Premium Content Why 300+ cyclists will be on our roads next month

        Lifestyle Queensland’s richest road race will tackle streets in the Somerset next month...