‘I wish God had taken me’: Mum’s heartbreak over flood death

by Jeremy Pierce
25th Mar 2021 10:14 AM
The mother of a man whose body was found in a car washed into a flooded creek at Canungra has made a heart-wrenching tribute to her son.

David Hornman, 38, disappeared on Monday morning after leaving his Canungra home for work.

The body of David Hornman was found in his car after it was washed away in flood waters. Picture: Police Media
The body of David Hornman was found in his car after it was washed away in flood waters. Picture: Police Media

His family's worst fears were realised on Wednesday when his ute was found in floodwaters in Canungra Creek.

David Hornman’s ute was washed away in flood waters. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Scott Powick
David Hornman’s ute was washed away in flood waters. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Scott Powick

Last night his mother Suzy Allington wrote a heartbreaking post on Facebook, wishing God had taken her instead.

Swift water rescue in operation during the search for David Hornman. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Scott Powick
Swift water rescue in operation during the search for David Hornman. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Scott Powick

"RIP my beautiful son, you were the BEST," she wrote.

"I wish God had taken me instead."

Suzy Allington has posted this heartbreaking tribute to her son.
Suzy Allington has posted this heartbreaking tribute to her son.

Police are still appealing for any drivers in the area of Canungra between 5-7am on Monday morning who may have seen Mr Hornman's Isuzu ute, or anyone who saw the conditions of the roads at that time, to come forward.

Crews pull David Hornman’s wrecked car from flood waters. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Scott Powick
Crews pull David Hornman’s wrecked car from flood waters. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Scott Powick

