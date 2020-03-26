Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

‘I will not vote … I don’t care if they fine me’

by ANDREW POTTS
26th Mar 2020 2:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LEADING Gold Coast politician says the State Government missed the boat in changing how this weekend's council election is staged.

The Bulletin today revealed pressure was growing on Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to delay Saturday's election because of the growing COVID-19 crisis.

Broadwater MP David Crisafulli, speaking on Sky News last night, said the state could have moved to a full postal vote nearly two weeks ago but didn't.

Pre-polling lines at the Southport Community Centre on Wednesday. Picture: Jerad Williams
Pre-polling lines at the Southport Community Centre on Wednesday. Picture: Jerad Williams

 

"I understand this is a moving feast and I am not the sort of representative to retrospectively throw stones," he said.

"The Premier has had a million opportunities in the past few weeks to take a stance on this, it's now two minutes to midnight and that is where the challenge is."

The Premier today told media the election would go ahead while Queensland Health Officer Jeannette Young said going to the polling booth was as safe as going to the supermarket.

"There is no risk going to vote on Saturday … I'm more concerns with people going to Dan Murphy's, the scenes I've seen there are appalling," she said.

 

 

But one person who says they won't vote at all is Sky host and former Bulletin editor Peter Gleeson.

"I am not going out to vote on Saturday. I have never not voted in my life, I take voting very seriously," he said.

"But my wife and my two adult daughters will not be going out to vote. I am putting their health above electing politicians.

"If they want to fine me they can see me at court."

Originally published as 'I will not vote … I don't care if they fine me'

More Stories

coronavirus council elections 2020 editors picks postal vote voting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        50 new cases pushes Queensland tally to 493

        50 new cases pushes Queensland tally to 493

        News Queensland has recorded 50 new coronavirus cases as the state’s total races toward 500. It comes following the death of a Toowoomba man.

        Lockyer Valley teacher in self-isolation

        premium_icon Lockyer Valley teacher in self-isolation

        News Teacher advised to self-isolate by their doctor, after falling ill.

        Queensland schools to go 'student free'

        Queensland schools to go 'student free'

        Education Queensland schools to go 'student free'

        Lowood Show, Ball cancelled for 2020

        premium_icon Lowood Show, Ball cancelled for 2020

        News Yet another show has been cancelled as pandemic crisis continues.