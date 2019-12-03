‘I was gasping for air’: Moment son douses mum in fuel

The 22 year old and his girlfriend had been living with his mother at her home when she tried to intervene in an argument between the couple on September 3 last year. Photo: FILE

A GLENELLA mother has recounted the terrifying moment her son doused her in petrol and chased her with a blow torch after a heated argument.

But Zachary James Holmes claims he never intended to kill or maim his mum.

"He's grabbed my hair, then he's poured fuel over me," Julie Holmes told Mackay Supreme Court.

"It was like a tap running over me.

"I remember by face burning."

She ran outside the Cutfield St home and was dabbing herself with a tea towel when she heard a door slam.

"I looked up and it was Zachary … I ran for my life," Ms Holmes said.

She told the court her son had been holding a blow torch as he ran towards her.

"I heard the blowtorch going on and off," she said.

Mr Holmes has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and the alternative of malicious act with intent to maim or disfigure - but guilty to the lesser charge of assault occasioning bodily harm, which the Crown did not accept.

The 22 year old and his girlfriend had been living with his mother at her home when she tried to intervene in an argument between the couple on September 3 last year.

Ms Holmes said her relationship with her son then suddenly broke down and he hit her across the face and told her to leave the house - they then sent heated messages back and forth for a while.

She told the court when she returned the following day Mr Holmes threatened her by saying "if she comes inside I'm going to f***ing kill her".

"He said it a few times inside the house that day that he was going to kill me," Ms Holmes said.

She testified she was drenched in fuel which went in her eyes, ears, nose and mouth.

"I remember gargling the fuel… I was gasping for air," she said, adding that she had been thinking, "this is not my boy".

Ms Holmes told the jury she ran across the road to her neighbour's home and told her to call the police.

The court heard the mother and son had previously had a close relationship and he had been quite protective.

Defence barrister James Benjamin, acting for Mr Holmes, said his client's intention was the focus of the trial.

"The Crown (must) prove Mr Holmes has … a specific intention to kill - not to hurt, not to scare, not to frighten, not to terrify, intention to kill," he said.

In relation to the alternative charge of malicious act, Mr Benjamin said the Crown must prove Mr Holmes intended to maim or disfigure beyond a reasonable doubt.

The trial continues tomorrow.

