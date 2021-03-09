Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Body of Ruby Gulliver, 2, found in dam on Tara property
Body of Ruby Gulliver, 2, found in dam on Tara property
News

Tragic end: Little girl’s body found in dam

by Kate Kyriacou & Nilsson Jones
9th Mar 2021 5:19 AM | Updated: 6:10 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A little girl missing on a property on the western Darling Downs has died, her body found in a dam early this morning.

Two-year-old Ruby Gulliver was last seen patting her family's dogs on a 1500ha property at Males Rd at Tara yesterday afternoon.

She is believed to have been missing between half an hour and an hour when police were called at 3.30pm.

Police this morning confirmed the body of a two-year-old girl was found in a dam on a property, and that there were no suspicious circumstances.

Ruby's mother Sky had pleaded for people in the area to keep an eye out for her little girl.

"I just want my little girl home where she is safe," Sky Gulliver said.

"It's killing me to know she is out there away from her parents that love her so much."

SES search volunteers have been mobilised. (File picture)
SES search volunteers have been mobilised. (File picture)

 

Nearby landowners were asked to check their properties, as additional police and SES crews, and a helicopter were called in.

Volunteers have contacted the Police and SES to offer their assistance, however, with thermal technology being used this would potentially hinder rescue efforts.

 

 

 

Originally published as 'I want my little girl home': Frantic search for Ruby, 2

More Stories

dam darling downs death editors picks ruby gulliver tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man busted speeding, unlicensed driving walks out of court

        Premium Content Man busted speeding, unlicensed driving walks out of court

        Crime A man charged with three serious traffic offences has walked free from court after police could offer no evidence. DETAILS:

        REVEALED: Fast food chain applies for new store at Plainland

        Premium Content REVEALED: Fast food chain applies for new store at Plainland

        Business A major food retailer is awaiting green light to begin construction of their store...

        LEADING LADIES: Meet the Lockyer's most inspirational women

        Premium Content LEADING LADIES: Meet the Lockyer's most inspirational women

        Community A young cancer battler inspires with her positivity, a nurse with her caring nature...

        SEE INSIDE: Police uncover large drug farm in Somerset town

        SEE INSIDE: Police uncover large drug farm in Somerset town

        News Police have revealed a first-look inside a large drug farm in the Somerset region...