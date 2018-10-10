Why I love being hotter than my husband

LAST month Darren Donaghey, 33, scooped £1 million ($1.8 million) on a Lotto scratchcard and people were more fascinated by his relationship with his beautiful wife Kate, 28 - with many claiming he was "punching above his weight".

But Darren isn't the only average-looking guy to bag a beautiful partner. Here two women tell The Sun why it's great to be "hotter than my husband".

Nina Motylinski Davies, 37, with her husband Jon, 42. Picture: Supplied

'LESS GOOD-LOOKING MEN REALLY WANT TO PLEASE YOU'

Nina Motylinski Davies, 37, lives in Eastbourne, East Sussex, with her children, Angelina, eight, and Gabriel, four, and husband Jon, 42.

As soon as I started dating Jon, the comments started.

"How does it feel having a girlfriend that's hotter than you?" people often teased.

At first, I thought it was harsh. But the more people that said it, the more I started to believe there was some truth in it. I was hotter than my other half.

There was no denying I always made the best of myself. Hitting the gym five times a week, I definitely put in the groundwork.

Plus, who could resist my piercing turquoise eyes?

But I soon realised that having a partner who is "punching above his weight" is a good thing.

I always trust him and don't have to worry so much if I'm having a bad hair day, feeling fat or not hot.

Plus I think some good-looking men think that they don't have to put any effort in because they are already hot.

But less good-looking men really want to please you which means he is way better in bed than any better-looking man I've been with.

Jon, taking a nap. Picture: Supplied

Until I was a teenager, I never really paid much attention to my looks. In fact, I always felt ugly growing up.

With a massive mouth and really big teeth, I never felt attractive.

My mum Philippa joked I would grow into my teeth.

Then when I started college aged 17, bullying started.

Mean girls would call "Barbie" and I struggled to make girlfriends. It seemed really unfair.

With my long blond hair and own style, I stood out like a sore thumb. I'd rock my leather trousers but they'd just make fun of me.

Picture: Supplied

Back home, I'd sit in my room and cry.

Mum told me they were jealous of me but due to my lack of confidence, I never believed her.

As I got older, I started spending more on my appearance. I was always down the salon spending money on having my hair done or getting a bikini wax.

It led to compliments from men rolling in.

Then in April 2008 I met my husband Jon, now 42, at the theatre box office where we both worked.

Initially, I wasn't attracted to his appearance, but his deep, well-spoken voice quickly sucked me in. And he didn't hide the fact he was particularly attracted to my bottom, either.

Three months later, we started dating and Jon introduced me to his friends - that's when they started to tease him about the "punching".

Nina Motylinski Davies. Picture: Supplied

In July 2012, we married.

But the ring on my finger still didn't stop the flurry of comments.

People joke he must be must either be rich or well-endowed. Well, he hasn't got any money so I must have married him for something.

Picture: Supplied

On another occasion, we were in a nightclub together when a guy tried to dance with me. Grabbing my hand, Jon started kissing me. He was marking his territory. I found it so attractive.

Then in 2015, I joined Instagram. I started uploading lifestyle pictures, but turns out, nobody wanted to see snaps of our garden. They just wanted to see me. So I gave the public what they wanted and before long I'd gained over 2050 followers.

My fans often describe me as stunning or gorgeous, but I never take a compliment for granted.

Picture: Supplied

One person commented: "Does your husband know how lucky he is?"

So now I like to remind Jon of exactly that!

And with two children, Angelina, eight, and Gabriel, four, I've also become known as a MILF.

I guess being hotter than my husband is something me and Jon will have to live with.

Jon said: "Nina's stunning. I've always been aware I come up pretty average in the looks department but my confidence and sense of humour makes up for it.

"I've heard the term punching above my weight endlessly.

"Normally I simply reply with, 'Well, she's not with me for my looks or money, so there's got to be something she's interested in' (wink, wink)!'

"Men flirting with beautiful women is unavoidable. It never annoys me because I know who's taking her home that night."

'THE SEX IS BETTER THAN WITH OTHER MEN'

Model Chelsea McCullough, 21, from Tennessee, USA, is set to marry William Maynard, 55, next month. They met in November 2017 and became engaged in June this year. Chelsea will be stepmum to a 19-year-old.

Model Chelsea McCullough, 21, from Tennessee, USA, is set to marry William Maynard, 55, next month. Picture: Supplied

Other people might think that I'm hotter than Will but to me he's cute.

I think Will is really attractive and I see us as equal to each other.

He's very athletic for someone his age. He still goes to the gym regularly and I'm very attracted to him.

I try to look good for what I do, with the modelling, but for me it's all about personality.

He's great to me and we don't see our relationship like one of us being hotter than the other.

I'm more confident around Will than anyone I've ever been with before.

I was very insecure about my body before I met him.

Chelsea McCullough, 21, and William Maynard, 55. Picture: Supplied

I enjoy our time in the bedroom more than I did with someone my own age. We're pretty regular, about three times a week.

I've got a bond with him that I've never had with anyone else before. He's such an amazing person.

He's very caring. I couldn't be with someone my own age. I need someone who understands me.

He's charming and mature and truly understands me - he's as passionate in the bedroom as he is out of it.

Chelsea thinks Will is ‘very attractive’.

Whenever we are in town we always get mistaken as father and daughter, but I don't mind it at all really. We just laugh it off.

I have to flash the ring and be like, 'Hey I'm his fiancee.'''

My parents are supportive of our relationship.

I'm so excited about getting married.

We have spent so long together, I'm just can't wait to call him my husband now.

It's the start of many years of happiness for us both.

He's the most caring and loving person that I know.

William said: "When we first started, I thought age gap might be an issue for her but it's really not.

Age is just a number for us. She is so mature, way above her age.

We get along so well.

Dating someone so much younger was a new experience for me but she doesn't act like the average 21-year-old.

