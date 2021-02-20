Former Liberal adviser accused of second rape

Another woman has come forward to claim she was sexually assaulted by the same Liberal adviser who is alleged to have raped Brittany Higgins.

Another woman has come forward to claim she was sexually assaulted by the same Liberal adviser who is alleged to have raped Brittany Higgins.

Another woman has come forward to claim she was sexually assaulted by the same Liberal adviser who is alleged to have raped Brittany Higgins.

The Weekend Australian reports the woman, a former Liberal Party staffer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said she would not have suffered her alleged rape If the government had supported Ms Higgins in her rape claims.

"If this had been properly dealt with by the government in 2019 this would not have happened to me,'' she said.

"I am telling my story because I want to support Brittany (Higgins) and I want to help shine a light on this awful culture."

A family friend of the alleged second victim told The Weekend Australian the woman had made the same allegations to her in the weeks after the alleged incident.

On Friday, Ms Higgins approached the AFP to reopen the investigation into her alleged rape at Parliament House in 2019.

Ms Higgins alleges she was sexually assaulted in then defence industry minister Linda Reynolds' parliamentary suite on March 23, 2019, after a night out drinking.

She made a complaint to police at the time but did not take the matter further fearing it would jeopardise her job.

The second alleged victim. who requested not to be identified, said she met Senator Reynolds' ex-adviser during the 2016 federal election campaign. After Ms Higgins' alleged rape, the man was sacked and gained employment in the private sector. But the duo kept in contact and met again last year.

"We went back to my place and we were kissing … we were going to have sex and I said he had to wear a condom. He refused and we argued and I told him five or six times that we couldn't have sex unless he wore a condom. I was drunk and he just got on top of me, I said no, and then he was ­inside of me and I kept saying no."

The woman said the man left in the early hours of the morning and she later consulted her doctor.

The Weekend Australian could not reach the alleged perpetrator on Friday.

Meanwhile, Scott Morrison says advice his office first found out about an alleged rape in Parliament House last week will come under the microscope.

The comments follow revelations one of the Prime Minister's staffers was "mortified" after being informed of an alleged incident involving then-Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins and a colleague.

In shocking text messages obtained by The Australian, a staffer told Ms Higgins in April 2019 - two weeks after the alleged incident - that he had spoken to the Prime Minister's office.

Mr Morrison on Tuesday told the parliament that his office first heard about the claims on February 12, but he only found out three days later.

"I set out in the parliament this week the timetable of when I am advised my office knew about it," Mr Morrison said on Friday.

"I have asked the secretary of my department to actually test that advice that I received."

Mr Morrison said the claims were deeply distressing and he had sought to be as "open and honest" as he could.

"I have told you everything I know about this matter," he said.

"I will just continue to do that."

Scott Morrison says he has listened to survivor Brittany Higgins. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Joel Carrett

RELATED: 'It stinks': Call for minister to resign

Earlier on Friday, Labor leader Anthony Albanese said the idea there was a distinction between a senior staff member knowing and Mr Morrison's office knowing "does not stack up".

"There are text messages saying that a senior staff member was going to discuss this with the Prime Minister's chief of staff," Mr Albanese said.

"It doesn't pass the pub test."

Mr Albanese said it was disrespectful to Ms Higgins that there were not "clear answers".

"Brittany Higgins deserves better than the way that she has been treated," he said.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as 'I have told you everything I know': PM