‘I felt lost but had to stay strong for the children’

EVER since his wife lost her battle with leukaemia, Geoffrey Beattie has been involved in the Leukaemia Foundation.

It was 32 years ago but Geoff remembers it clearly.

"I felt lost but I had to stay strong for the children - I had four young children so that's where my heart was," Geoff said.

"Just after she passed away is when I became a member of the leukaemia foundation and I'm a life member now."

It was not only the reason Geoff joined the Leukaemia Foundation Lockyer-Brisbane Valley branch, but it was the reason he became involved to the extent he has.

"It's why I put a lot of my energies into the Christmas lights and the high teas," he said.

And on October 13, Geoff will be hosting a high tea from his Glamorgan Vale home.

The tea party will offer guests the opportunity to take home prizes from the multi-draw raffle and a prize is offered for the smartest dressed.

The high teas and other functions all have the same goal: to raise money for the foundation.

"All money raised, we send for accommodation and we send Christmas hampers to people who have leukaemia, and for blood cancer research," he said.

"It's mainly to help those people with cancer but we are looking for a cure."

He said the cure was still "a good way down the track".

"But we have come a long, long way with research," he said.

"And that's what we are all about."

The high tea will begin at 1.30pm for a 2pm start at 7 Beattie Road, Glamorgan Vale.

To take part, admission costs $25.

To contact Geoff, call 54266236 or 0439966236.