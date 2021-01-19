‘I don’t wash my own hair’: WAG slammed for quarantine rant

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic complains while others make the best of quarantine

Bernard Tomic's girlfriend Vanessa Sierra has been slammed after bemoaning the lack of access to a professional hairdresser in hotel quarantine.

"This is the worst part of quarantine: I don't wash my own hair," Ms Sierra said.

"I've never washed my own hair. It's just not something that I do.

"I normally have hairdressers that do it twice a week for me, so this is the situation that we're dealing with … I can't wait to get out of quarantine just so I can get my hair done - the simple luxuries in life."

Fellow Aussie player Nick Kyrgios couldn't believe what he was hearing.

"I don't mind Bernie but his Mrs obviously has no perspective, ridiculous scenes," he said.

The WAG was slammed after posting the video, with some blasting her on social media for the "tone deaf" commentary.

But Ms Sierra later hit back at her critics, claiming her comments had been taken out of context.

"You guys are the true definitions of class clowns on a witch hunt and if I want to laugh about how bad my hair is in quarantine I unapologetically will. Have a cry," she posted on her Instagram story on Monday night.

She also said she donated thousands of dollars "to help people who were in need during COVID at Christmas".

"I did not ask a THING in return except for people to tell me their Christmas wishes so I could grant them and make their year a little brighter," Ms Sierra ranted.

WAG COMPLAINS 'FOOD IS S---'

The social media star on Monday shared an intimate view of the couple's quarantine room, revealing they have been stuck inside playing video games up to 11 hours a day.

Ms Sierra revealed the pair had abandoned the hotel's menu and been ordering Uber Eats instead, "because the food is shit".

In the video, she can be seen inspecting her food and exclaiming: "This toast is so cold and soggy. F--- my life."

Ms Sierra said nobody had cleaned their room, they didn't get fresh sheets, and were forced to wash their dinner plates in the bathroom sink.

"We've been spending about $200 a day on food just because we've got dietary requirements that are not really being fulfilled," she moaned.

"I don't really eat that much anyway so it doesn't really bother me."

Ms Sierra explained Tomic was a vegan and his meals were regularly not properly catered, and the couple had been spending "up $200 a day on food".

Ms Sierra recalled one of their three nights in quarantine where they ordered food after 10pm, only to be told food could not be delivered to rooms past that hour.

"They didn't tell us there were no deliveries past 10pm," she said in her vlog, filmed in the room as Bernard worked on a screen behind her.

"We ordered like $60 worth of food, got delivered after 11pm and they refused to take it, so we weren't allowed to eat our food."

In the video blog posted to YouTube on Monday, controversial Aussie player Tomic appeared to open a breakfast meal and seem very unenthused with his cold piece of toast

"And also when you do order your food they have to inspect it, and I don't know what the hell they do, but by the time the food comes to you it's so cold," Ms Sierra said.

MODEL REVEALS MAJOR TOILET BARRIER

The model also showed off their single bathroom and her extensive make-up collection, revealing she was struggling with one major relationship barrier.

"I have never pooped in front of Bernard," she whispered.

"I don't know what I'm gonna do, it's day three - I just can't do it in front of him.

"It's not part of the … I haven't broken that barrier in the relationship yet and I really hope I don't have to.

She said they spent about 11 hours a day playing video games.

"I played Pokemon for 11 hours straight yesterday and I think 12 hours straight the day before," Ms Sierra said.

"Bernard's been playing World of Warcraft for about the same time I've been playing Pokemon.

"It's sort of all we've got as an option."

She also said both of Tomic's scheduled training sessions had been cancelled "last minute".

"The point of the bubble is you're supposed to stay in the hotel room, during the day you're allowed out to the training site, to the gym … but there were a couple of positive COVID-19 cases on a couple of the planes and that's pretty much delayed everything," Ms Sierra said.

"It's really frustrating because we're stuck in this room with no air, no training.

"A lot of people are saying 'it was your choice to travel and that's why you're in quarantine'; well we had to leave Australia to do the qualifying match, to play in the Australian Open."

Despite the experience shaping up to be a bland two weeks, she cheekily said it would allow her more time to "make some fire content for my OnlyFans", an X-rated online subscription service.

She claimed they had not been allowed to leave their room in three days, there was "literally no fresh air", and the room did not have a balcony.

The Australian Open is scheduled to start on February 8.

