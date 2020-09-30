Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The man was charged with breaching a DVO and assault earlier this year. File photo
The man was charged with breaching a DVO and assault earlier this year. File photo
News

‘I don’t believe in hitting women … they’re weak’

Maddie Manwaring
30th Sep 2020 12:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GYMPIE man accused of assaulting a woman earlier this year told the court he would not usually hit women because he believes they are weak.

The 28-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faced the Gympie Magistrates Court this week, and it was heard he was accused of committing two domestic violence offences in Southside on May 29.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* 'Slut': 22yo attacks mum, threatens to slit her throat

* 'Some people will never be happy with development'

* Gympie dad busted with cocaine, ecstasy in nightclub

One charge alleges the man assaulted the aggrieved person on the domestic violence order.

"I don't believe in hitting women … I think they're weak," the man said.

However, he said in the case of the alleged assault he had "snapped" and retaliated.

The man was charged with contravening a domestic violence order, assault occasioning bodily harm as a domestic violence order offence, wilfully and unlawfully damaging property, and possessing clip seal bags reasonably suspected of being connected to drugs.

The man's initial guilty pleas were recounted when he contested the charge relating to the clip seal bags during a mention this week, and the matter was adjourned until November 9.

More Stories

domestic violence offence gympie crime gympie magistrates court
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Belated NAIDOC date marks return for popular events group

        Premium Content Belated NAIDOC date marks return for popular events group

        News After having to cancel six months of events, Spirit of the Valley is hosting their first cultural festival since before COVID-19 arrived.

        Change of speed limit angers Murphys Creek drivers

        Premium Content Change of speed limit angers Murphys Creek drivers

        Letters to the Editor A GATTON Star reader writes that speed limits at Murphys Creek have been changed...

        Number of Queensland drivers busted over dodgy airbags

        Premium Content Number of Queensland drivers busted over dodgy airbags

        News Number of Queensland drivers busted over dodgy airbags

        Driver more worried about ice cream than flipped car

        Premium Content Driver more worried about ice cream than flipped car

        Crime A COURT has heard how a man flipped his car after hitting a roundabout in Hervey...