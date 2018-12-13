Day I discovered husband’s sick secret

LIZ thought her husband might be having an affair. The truth was so much worse.

I had been married to Jason for 15 years when I noticed something was a bit off.

He could be a little secretive which led me to suspect he was having an affair, but I never found any solid evidence.

Also we had a healthy sex life, he regularly told me he loved me and, although we fought from time to time, things were generally okay between us.

Jason was watching porn for hours every day. Photo: iStock

BUT THEN I DISCOVERED HIS DIRTY SECRET

I was rushing to take our sons to soccer. The boys said goodbye to Jason who said he couldn't attend the match because he had a conference call coming from overseas that he couldn't miss.

That wasn't out of the ordinary. He had a full-on job in the finance world and often had calls from New York or London.

The boys were disappointed their dad wasn't coming to the game, but I explained that daddy has an important job which is why we're lucky to live in a large house with a swimming pool, plus all the other great things we enjoyed back then.

I got the boys in the car and I was just about to pull out of the driveway when I suddenly realised I'd left their shin pads inside.

If they don't wear shin pads, they wouldn't be allowed to play soccer, so I went back inside to grab them.

The time it took from us saying goodbye to Jason to me going back inside was about three minutes.

We had a room I call the 'movie room' and we'd use it, as a family, to watch movies. If there was a big sports match on, Jason would call it his 'man cave'.

I called out to let Jason know I'd forgotten the shin pads, but I didn't get an answer. I thought maybe he was on his conference call already.

”He said he couldn’t come to soccer because he had a conference call. He was lying.” Photo: iStock

BUT THEN I HEARD SOUNDS FROM THE MOVIE ROOM

Surely, he's not watching TV? The door was partially open and what I saw horrified me. Let's just say it involved incredibly young girls dressed in school uniforms.

He was sitting on the sofa, totally naked. I screamed and called him a disgusting pig.

So that was how I discovered his porn addiction.

I still can't believe I managed it but I went back to the car and drove to soccer but the rest of the day went by in a blur.

That night, Jason moved out and when he phoned to tell me he's at his parent's house, he confessed that he watches several hours of porn a day and he promised he'd get help.

I listened to him and asked if we could talk the next day. We had a long chat and things seemed okay for a short time and I said I needed to go to my sister for the night.

I THOUGHT IT'D BE OKAY TO LEAVE THE KIDS ALONE WITH HIM

But I was very wrong. I'd ended up having an argument with my sister and came home around lunchtime.

The boys were playing in their playroom. But where was their father? Yes, he was in the 'movie room' watching one of his pornos.

That was it for me. I realised I had to leave. I couldn't leave him alone with our kids - what if they saw this filth?

And, trust me, what I saw was incredibly filthy. Later I found a file with a catalogue of his viewing. I was able to later use this evidence in our divorce as I was determined to keep our house.

Not long after we split up, he got himself a new girlfriend. I wonder if she knows about his addiction? Or maybe she doesn't care.