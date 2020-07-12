Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The man, who cannot be named, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton magistrates Court on July 3 to contravening a domestic violence order.
The man, who cannot be named, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton magistrates Court on July 3 to contravening a domestic violence order.
Crime

‘I am going to kill your daughter’: Words to partner’s mom

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
11th Jul 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN called his partner's mother and threatened to kill his partner after getting into a heated argument while travelling north to Cairns.

The man, who cannot be named, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton magistrates Court on July 3 to one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Casparus Schoeman said about 11.25am on July 2, the defendant was travelling through Rockhampton, from Bundaberg to Cairns, with the aggrieved when the pair became involved in a verbal argument.

Mr Schoeman said the argument started when the defendant read out a street sign name that resembled the name of an ex-partner of the aggrieved.

He said the defendant called the aggrieved's mother and started to yell, "I am going to kill your daughter, you need to come pick up this b---- otherwise I am going to kill her".

The defendant's lawyer Samantha Legrady said her client was the victim of witnessing a lot of domestic violence growing up.

"He understands his behaviour was wrong and unacceptable," Ms Legrady said.

"He says the argument was stupid and over something that wasn't worth arguing about.

"He admits to calling her mother and says what he said to her was stupid and not appropriate. He didn't have any intention of carrying out any of the threats.

"He is receiving counselling for domestic violence and says he needs assistance with his communication."

The defendant was sentenced to three months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, with one day of presentence custody declared as time served. A criminal conviction was recorded.

More Stories

domestic violence rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How cops arrested man just 4hrs after break-and-enter

        premium_icon How cops arrested man just 4hrs after break-and-enter

        Crime A man has been charged with two offences after a quick-thinking witness spotted someone trying to break into a club.

        BUDGET: Lockyer council set to deliver ‘rates freeze’

        premium_icon BUDGET: Lockyer council set to deliver ‘rates freeze’

        Council News Lockyer Valley rates are expected to be “frozen” in the upcoming budget, but it’s...

        Servo, drive-through planned for busy highway destination

        premium_icon Servo, drive-through planned for busy highway destination

        Property The plans for a new servo also include food and drink outlets, fuelling options for...

        Warrego Hwy fatal crash: Police appeal for witnesses

        premium_icon Warrego Hwy fatal crash: Police appeal for witnesses

        News Warrego Hwy fatal crash: Police appeal for witnesses