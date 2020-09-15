Hwy upgrades to start within 100 days of election: Candidate

IF Jim McDonald wins the seat of Lockyer this election, his first project will be securing expressions of interests to fix the Warrego Highway within the first 100 days.

The Lockyer MP incumbent has flagged fixing the Warrego Highway between Minden and Withcott as one of the most important projects in his second term in office.

The project includes $75 million to fix the Warrego’s dangerous spots, which falls under the LNP’s $1 billion stimulus package for infrastructure.

“It’s about our community, rather than people just travelling through (on the Warrego),” Mr McDonald said.

Mr McDonald, the former Laidley Police officer in charge, and Lockyer Valley Regional councillor was elected to the seat of Lockyer in 2017.

Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald. Picture: Dominic Elsome

He defeated Pauline Hanson One Nation candidate Jim Savage at the polls, securing 54.07 per cent of the Lockyer’s votes.

In his first term as Member for Lockyer, Mr McDonald has advocated for water security for the region’s farmers, as well as securing an additional 50,000 megalitres of water for irrigators.

He said the two water projects were highlights of his first four years.

“We were able to show the Minister that the allocations were based on flawed data,” Mr McDonald said.

“The Minister then listened to us and came up with a more appropriate calculation and allocation.”

In addition, almost 600 community grants have been awarded in the Lockyer electorate, totalling almost $14m.

“Whether its $4000 or $35,000, it makes a difference for the clubs to continue kicking along,” Mr McDonald said.

When the Gatton Star asked Mr McDonald how he felt about re-running for the seat of Lockyer, he said he was honoured to represent the community.

“For one term in 28 years has this seat been in government hands,” he said.

“I want to deliver as much as possible for our community from a government position.

“I really believe I understand the role and reflect the community’s values and intention when represented in parliament.”