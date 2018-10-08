Hunt is on for Toowoomba's $4 million lotto winner

A TICKET sold at the Northpoint Shopping Centre is about to make someone a millionaire.

A lotto ticket, purchased at the North Point News shop at Northpoint Shopping Centre, was the only division one winning entry across Australia in Saturday Gold Lotto draw this weekend.

This means the holder takes home the entire division one prize pool of $4,020,291.14.

Unfortunately the winning ticket was not registered to a Winner's Circle Card, leaving Golden Casket officials with no way to contact the new millionaires.

Currently Toowoomba is a lucky place to pick up a ticket, as a Wilsonton couple cashed in on a $2.3 million jackpot win last week.

So far in 2018, seven major lottery prizes worth more than $11.34 million have been won by Darling Downs players.

Golden Casket spokesperson Matt Hart said Toowoomba's latest division one winner could be walking around with the winning ticket in their pocket and not even know it.



"Instead of getting down to work on a Monday, our Toowoomba winner could be living it up and thinking about what they might do with more than $4 million," he said.



"You may not think it's possible that you could be the division one winner we're searching for, but if you purchased an unregistered entry in the weekend's Saturday Gold Lotto draw that you haven't checked yet, you're in with a chance.



"We're urging all Saturday Gold Lotto players to check their entries as soon as possible and if you discover you are holding the division one winning ticket, to contact Golden Casket on 131 868 to begin the process of claiming your prize."

