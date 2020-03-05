Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
dumpster divers
dumpster divers
Crime

Hungry homeless man fined for dumpster dive

by PATRICK GEE
5th Mar 2020 11:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HUNGRY homeless man who took food out of a skip bin behind a Launceston business has been convicted and fined $250 for trespassing.

Harry Kourakis, of no fixed address, appeared in Launceston Magistrates Court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to the charge.

Kourakis yesterday told Magistrate Simon Brown he had just been released from prison at the time of the offence on May 25 last year and was hungry and "in a pretty bad way".

He said the business would throw out pies and iced coffees into a skip bin and he did not know he was doing something wrong by taking them.

A man called out from the public gallery saying "if you're hungry, you're hungry", and was asked to be quiet.

Magistrate Simon Brown said Kourakis' moral culpability was low and his ability to pay a fine was modest.

He offered Kourakis the chance to do community work, which he estimated would be about 21 hours, instead of paying a fine.

Kourakis said the work might interfere with his hope of securing employment.

Magistrate convicted Kourakis and fined him $250.

More Stories

Show More
dumpster diving finance homeless man offbeat

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Agriculture production value holds despite fires, drought

        Agriculture production value holds despite fires, drought

        News Despite a tough year of drought and bushfires, high prices are supporting the ag industry’s production values.

        Known criminals arrested by Laidley police

        premium_icon Known criminals arrested by Laidley police

        Crime Road Policing Unit to remain in Laidley indefinitely.

        SOMERSET: Ballot draw puts sitting councillor at top of list

        premium_icon SOMERSET: Ballot draw puts sitting councillor at top of list

        News A SITTING councillor has been given a boost to his re-election campaign, claiming...

        ELECTION: Qualischefski claims top spot in ballot draw

        premium_icon ELECTION: Qualischefski claims top spot in ballot draw

        Politics In his fourth tilt at council, Brett Qualischefski has claimed poll position on the...