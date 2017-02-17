Hundreds turn out for Mulgowie bull ride

FEARLESS: Riding with the boys in the under 15 Steers was Calbert's Montana Long.

REPRESENTING female riders of the region at the first Mulgowie Bull Ride of the year was Calbert's Montanna Long, who took out third place in the U15 junior steer ride.

The 12-year-old said she liked nothing more than giving the boys a run for their money.

"I'm fine with versing the boys. I was riding with them last year,” she said.

"I had a good ride. I love the adrenaline and not knowing what the yearling is going to do.”

Montanna became the first ever female winner of the 2016 U12 poddy ride national title, which prompted the National Rodeo Association Board to look at changing the rules so girls could compete in the U15 junior steer ride.

Jason Hall of the NRA said until 2016, girls and boys could only both compete in the U12 poddy ride, but Montanna's win made them reconsider those rules.

"After a long consideration of risks, we changed the rules so this year girls are allowed to compete against the boys in the U15 steer ride too,” he said.

Mulga Bull Ride results

Open Bull Ride

1. Taylor Schultz (Grandchester)

2. Jack McArthur (Cooyar)

Novice Bull Ride

1. Bailey Schultz (Grandchester)

U18 Junior Bull Ride

1. Clay Heaton (Fernvale)

2. Dan Ruhland (Mt Walker)

U15 Junior Steer Ride

1/2. Cooper Jones (Glamorgan Vale)

1/2. Ty Payne (Coominya)

3. Montana Long (Rosewood)

4. Brandon Long (Rosewood)

U12 Poddy Ride

1. Nash Jones (Glamorgan Vale)

2. Ty Payne (Coominya)